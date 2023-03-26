NUMS Scientist becomes member of Global Young Academy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Assist. Prof. National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Department of Biological Sciences (DBS) Dr. Wasim Sajjad PhD (Microbiology) has won the honour of becoming one of the 41 young scientists, selected to the prestigious Global Young academy (GYA) for a term of 5 years by its 53- member Selection Committee, as announced recently.

The GYA develops, connects and mobilises young talent from six continents, and empowers young researchers to lead international, interdisciplinary and intergenerational dialogue. The GYA aims to elevate the voice of young scientists in evidence-informed and inclusive global, regional and national decision making.

The vision of the GYA is "science for all; science for the future", and its mission is to give a voice to young scientists around the world.

Dr. Wasim whose membership will officially start in June 2023, has been invited to attend the Annual General Meeting and International Conference of Young Scientists, which will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, from June 5 to 9 this year. GYA activities, are clustered into 4 thematic areas: Science and Society; GYA & the Sustainable Developmental Goals; Research Environment; and Science education & Outreach.

The GYA's new member cohort includes representatives from 31 individual countries, covering all GYA general disciplines, and includes 16 females, 1 non-binary and 24 males. Its members engage in working groups, strategic projects and collaborations with international partner organizations.

