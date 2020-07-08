NUMS starts first online exam for MBBS & BDS

The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has started its first online supplementary exams for first and second Prof MBBS and fist Prof BDS for the students of its affiliated institutions across the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has started its first online supplementary exams for first and second Prof MBBS and fist Prof BDS for the students of its affiliated institutions across the country.

Vice Chancellor, NUMS, Lt-Gen Dr. Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed (Retd.) said that in the wake of COVID -19 situation the university had developed a reliable, transparent and secure online examination system.

However, he said the students would be examined for practical part of the exam in the labs of their respective colleges.

The advantages of online exams outweigh the traditional mode of classroom exams as they are administratively convenient and save time, he observed.

The exams which would continue till July, 16 have been scheduled in 1-2 sessions per day and were being conducted on an indigenously prepared software also encompassed the real time virtual monitoring of the students multiple sessions on the briefing, demo of the software and mocks were conducted ahead of the final exams for the familiarization and confidence building of the students in the system.