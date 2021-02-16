NUMS to provide healthcare services to twin cities residents at their doorsteps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) would provide efficient, accessible and affordable home healthcare services for the people of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad at their doorsteps.

The pilot project is expected to begin this year, initially in selected areas and in later phase to be scaled up to cover majority areas of the twin cities, a news release said Through the project, the communities would have access to tele-medicine to consult doctors on dedicated phone lines and through a video-link facility.

NUMS Healthcare would also provide home visits of doctors, home delivery of medicines and collection of laboratory samples. With the spirit of "NUMS for the Nation", all services and tests of clients will be provided at lower rates than the market.

Many specialists would also be on- call for consultation services to the patients requiring specialist attention. An E-App (mobile Apps) would be available to patients for online appointments, notification of abnormal reports and health education.

NUMS has taken the decision after a year of planning as its Healthcare team conducted surveys in different parts of the twin cities to assess the health needs of the people, especially in the backdrop of current COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a NUMS survey report, in the wake of the pandemic, patients faced difficulties in palliative care and management of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer. The supply of essential medicine was also disrupted.

At least 97 percent of people responded that the community was in need of such healthcare services particularly the elderly and single mothers or those not able to physically go to the doctor.

An Electronic Medical Record (EMR) of interaction between the doctor and patient would be kept under this service.

The health needs of about 7.4 million souls of the twin cities metropolitan region are being currently catered through public-private health facilities which remained under-utilized due to poor referral linkages and quality of service, putting tremendous pressure on the tertiary level public health care system.

Under the NUMS certified Home Healthcare Assistant programme, the university would also train its own teams of skilled health workers to provide quality service to the people.

