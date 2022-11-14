NUMS trains staff for National Survey to collect reliable data on drug use in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) held a 3-day special training workshop at its PWD Campus for the training of trainers who will be conducting a six-week long national survey beginning on Nov 20, to gather reliable data on the use of drugs across the country.

Dr. Zakia Bano, Head of Department of NUMS Clinical Psychology, who was one of the main trainers of the 3-day workshop on "Extent and Pattern of Drug use in Pakistan", said here on Thursday that NUMS was committed to playing an important role in checking harmful use of drugs and would extend all support to those working to achieve this objective.

The trainers were Dr. Kamran Niaz from UNDO, Dr. Noor ul Zaman Rafique from PFRD and Dr. Salman Shahzad from the Institute of Clinical Psychology Karachi University, she added. The workshop was jointly organized by NUMS and of Phoenix Foundation for Research and Development (FPRD), she added.

The national survey was being carried out after 2011 which had put figure of drug users in Pakistan to 6.7 million. This survey will commence simultaneously from Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta and is expected to finish on Dec.31 and is targeting 116,000 people, said Chief Executive Officer of PFRD and one of the main trainers Dr. Noor ul Zaman Rafique. PFRD and with National Institute of Population Studies(NIPS) would jointly carry out the survey, he added.

Dr. Zakia Bano said the training workshop was participated by 26 trainers who were trained on the latest methodology and techniques to be followed during this survey for gathering reliable data on the use of drugs across Pakistan.

The trainers are being engaged by the National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS) and PFRD, Lahore. The workshop was held from Oct 27 to 29 at NUMS Campus, she added.

Prof. Dr. Azam Chaudhary Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities welcomed participants of the workshop and hoped that they would successfully complete the survey.

Representative of United Nations Office of Drug Control (UNDO), Dr. Kamran Niaz being the main trainer on the occasion, stated that the National Survey on drug use in Pakistan was being carried out with the support of the Federal Govt. and UNDO. It would provide evidence-based data to national policymakers as well as people, implementing programmes for the prevention of drug use and treatment of drug use disorders.

The survey will help implement programmes and "to understand the need to scale up services in different parts of the country to address drug use among the general population." Briefing the participants on the ethics of drug epidemiology, Dr. Salman Shahzad from the Institute of Clinical Psychology Karachi University said this survey would gather reliable and internationally comparable data on drug abuse. It would help reduce the demand for drugs and improve cross-national, regional and global reporting on drug trends, he added.

/tmg