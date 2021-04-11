NUMS - UK foundation join hands to provide medical care to terminally ill patients in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has launched the first ever structured online teaching postgraduate certificate programme, in collaboration with British-based foundation, to train professionals for providing specialized medical care to terminally ill patients in the country.

Realizing the national needs of trained professionals in palliative care, the multifaceted initiative in collaboration with Shaheen Palliative Care Project, a United Kingdom- based foundation, was launched to help develop knowledge, skills and confidence of healthcare workers to care for patients and their families who have life limiting illnesses, said Prof. of medicine Dr. Nafisa Tahir.

The accessibility to palliative care services, adequately trained healthcare professionals and availability of essential medicines is a dire need of Pakistan Healthcare System and this over six months Postgraduate Certificate in Palliative Care (PG-CPC), introduced by NUMS will be a step forward in that direction.

The Vice Chancellor of the university Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed HI(M) (Retd) in his brief remarks said "NUMS healthcare have been mulling over to begin a training programme to bridge the yawning gap in the field of palliative care and this programme will turn over a new page to be emulated by others.

" "The course will train health professionals who can step in to give a breathing space to families who have to look after their dear ones trapped in such a difficult medical situation," added the Vice Chancellor.

Dr. Nafisa said the First PG-CPC course has already started in February with 46 students this year. NUMS has also conducted a virtual webinar on palliative care ethics in collaboration with Shaheen Palliative Care Project last month which was highly appreciated by the healthcare providers, she added.

There is no existing graduate or undergraduate level of structured programme in Pakistan as compared to other countries, where palliative care is recognized as a specialized field. The inclusion of palliative care medical education will provide new professionals with knowledge, skill, and competences in palliative care, she said.

/tmg