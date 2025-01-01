NUP Conducts Inaugural Orientation Day
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) National University of Pakistan (NUP) on Wednesday conducted its Inaugural orientation day here.
The first batch of BS students, along with the faculty, staff, and regional directors from 26 FGEI colleges across Pakistan, were hosted and given a warm welcome by the university.
The DG FGEI/ Rector NUP graced the occasion with his presence and foresaw the university’s role in uplifting higher education in Pakistan.
He encouraged the importance of NUP’s initiative of building global collaboration through international MoUs that can impact not only the university’s reputation but also the country’s goodwill at the international level.
He presented the university’s vision of a seamless educational journey from pre-school to PhD, which was primarily built to facilitate low- and middle-income groups.
Also, he shed light on the updates of the ongoing projects that were aimed to strengthen education accessibility for the people coming from all the provinces of Pakistan.
The orientation successfully laid the foundation for a new era of academic excellence at NUP.
