Open Menu

NUP Conducts Inaugural Orientation Day

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM

NUP conducts inaugural orientation day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) National University of Pakistan (NUP) on Wednesday conducted its Inaugural orientation day here.

The first batch of BS students, along with the faculty, staff, and regional directors from 26 FGEI colleges across Pakistan, were hosted and given a warm welcome by the university.

The DG FGEI/ Rector NUP graced the occasion with his presence and foresaw the university’s role in uplifting higher education in Pakistan.

He encouraged the importance of NUP’s initiative of building global collaboration through international MoUs that can impact not only the university’s reputation but also the country’s goodwill at the international level.

He presented the university’s vision of a seamless educational journey from pre-school to PhD, which was primarily built to facilitate low- and middle-income groups.

Also, he shed light on the updates of the ongoing projects that were aimed to strengthen education accessibility for the people coming from all the provinces of Pakistan.

The orientation successfully laid the foundation for a new era of academic excellence at NUP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education National University All From

Recent Stories

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

10 minutes ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

26 minutes ago
 Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

27 minutes ago
 Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

34 minutes ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

54 minutes ago
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

57 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

1 hour ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

2 hours ago
 Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

3 hours ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan