NUP Unique Public Project To Assist Youth Of Low-middle Income Groups: Ali

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

NUP unique public project to assist youth of low-middle income groups: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Defence, Ali Zahid briefed the House that the National University of Pakistan (NUP) was a unique model of public sector project which was intended to extend equal opportunities to the youth of lower and middle-income families.

He added that the Federal cabinet had already approved the Bill which was also vetted by the Law Division.

Zahid informed that the President of Pakistan would be the Vice Chancellor of the University whereas the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) or his nominee would be the chairman of its board of directors.

He added that the University would offer multidisciplinary programmes ranging from natural and applied sciences, engineering, emerging technologies, management sciences, computing, social sciences, humanities, and arts.

Later, MNA Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha on his point of order in connection with the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of 1973 said the Constitution of 1973 gave rights to the masses and provided a regulatory framework for the state.

Ranjha paid tribute to the formulators of the Constitution namely Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Mufti Mahmood, and Hafeez Pirzada who gave a unanimous constitution to the country.

MNA, Ahmed Hassan Dehar said Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim the former justice of the Supreme Court and Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan had claimed that the ECP did not fall under the domain of the Apex Court. However, the Apex Court could not infringe on the rights of the ECP in holding free and fair elections in the country.

