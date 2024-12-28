Nurse arrested for human trafficking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan arrested a female nurse allegedly involved in human trafficking here on Saturday.

The arrested suspect is a staff nurse at Nishtar Hospital Multan.

According to FIA officials, the nurse had received Rs3.4 million from a citizen for arranging a job in abroad for him. Despite receiving the payment, the accused and her accomplices failed to fulfill their promise, the complainant said.