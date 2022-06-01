Nurse, brother arrested over charges of house robberies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Haideri Market Police arrested two of a five member gang involved in house robberies.

According to SSP Central Maroof Usman, arrested also include a woman accused. Both arrested were siblings, identified as Sunaina and Roohan.

The gang has committed various house robberies.

Sunaina was a nurse who visited houses and collected information to share with her other gang members for robberies. Other arrested accused Roohan is brother of accused Sunaina.

Police also recovered a stolen motorcycle, a 30 bore pistol and a magazine from their possession.

Accused had been arrested in an already registered case against them while a separate case of possession of illegal arms had also been registered and further investigations were underway.