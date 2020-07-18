Nurse commits suicide over domestic dispute

A lady nurse committed suicide after consuming toxic tablets over domestic dispute on Saturday

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A lady nurse committed suicide after consuming toxic tablets over domestic dispute on Saturday.

According to details, 24 years old girl namely Saadia Riaz d/o Riaz Ahmed resident of Kotla Daha Jaampur area had some domestic dispute. On the incident day, she consumed poisonous tablets and committed suicide.

The deceased was posted as nurse at Tehsil Headquarters hospital Jaampur.