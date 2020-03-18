UrduPoint.com
Nurse Found Dead At Mayo Nursing Hostel

Nurse found dead at Mayo nursing hostel

The police is reluctant to share her identity and says that she committed suicide.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2020) A nurse found dead at Nursing Hostel of Mayo Hospital, the police said here on Wednesday.

The police said that nurse allegedly committed suicide. However, the police did not share her identity so far, saying that she was serving at Mayo Hospital and belonged to Rawalpindi.

“We found the body from the hostel and we are investigating it as to why she ended up her life,” said the police.

The fear spread among the fellow nurses after recovery of the body from the hostel.

The incident has taken place at the moment when the entire nation is fearing of Coronavirus and they needed doctors and nurses to fight against it.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of doctors and nurses and urged them to fight against this virus as a “jihad”. He said they would provide everything they could to fight against Coronavirus.

