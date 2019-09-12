Nurse killed on road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :A nurse of the Services Hospital was killed in an accident while her husband received severe injuries on Thursday.

The hospital sources said the nurse along with her husband was travelling on a motorcycle when a truck hit it.

As a result, the nurse and her husband got injured and shifted to the Lahore General Hospital in a critical condition where 30-years-old Parwasha Komal died while her husband is under treatment.

Principal of Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Prof Mahmood Ayaaz, Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital Dr Saleem Shahzad Cheema, Nursing Superintendent Fazilat Laal visited the Lahore General Hospital and enquired about the health of her husband.