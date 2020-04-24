Nurse murdered in Sargodha

34-year-old nurse was murdered in a firing incident in Urban Area Police limits here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :34-year-old nurse was murdered in a firing incident in Urban Area Police limits here on Thursday. According to police spokesman, Firzana Bibi a resident of Hayyat colony was a nurse at private hospital, on Thursday evening she was going to home after completing her work when two unknown persons allegedly shot dead Firzana near Satellite Chowk and fled from the scene.

Body was handed over the heirs after the postmortem. Deceased was the mother of two children. On the report of deceased's husband Amir Abbas Police have registered case against the unknown accused.