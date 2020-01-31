Nurse Shot Dead In Banu
Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:20 PM
BANU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A Nurse was shot dead when a taxi driver opened fire due to a brawl held between the owners of two vehicles on a petty issue.
The deceased was about to travel by a Rickshaw standing near district headquarter hospital, Banu, tv channels reported Friday evening.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), as a result of firing she got bullet injuries and died on the spot.
The ill-fated female worker was taken to hospital for necessary procedure. The drivers after exchange of harsh words fled the scene.
However, the police have registered a case against taxi driver identified as Ahsan ullah.