Nurse shot dead in Banu

BANU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A Nurse was shot dead when a taxi driver opened fire due to a brawl held between the owners of two vehicles on a petty issue.

The deceased was about to travel by a Rickshaw standing near district headquarter hospital, Banu, tv channels reported Friday evening.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), as a result of firing she got bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The ill-fated female worker was taken to hospital for necessary procedure. The drivers after exchange of harsh words fled the scene.

However, the police have registered a case against taxi driver identified as Ahsan ullah.