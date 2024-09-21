Nurse went missing under mysterious circumstances in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) A teenage female nurse of a private hospital went missing under mysterious circumstances from Pindigheb police station limits in Attock on Saturday, police sources said.

Muhammad Fida, a native of village Ikhlas, has reported to police that his 17-year-old daughter Nimra Bibi, who is serving as a nurse at a private hospital, went for work on Saturday but did not return home.

When her uncle went to the hospital to inquire about her, the hospital staff informed them that she left the hospital earlier.

Pindigheb Police registered a case against the unknown abductor under Section 365-B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched a haunt to recover the abducted nurse.

