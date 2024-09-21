Open Menu

Nurse Went Missing Under Mysterious Circumstances In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Nurse went missing under mysterious circumstances in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) A teenage female nurse of a private hospital went missing under mysterious circumstances from Pindigheb police station limits in Attock on Saturday, police sources said.

Muhammad Fida, a native of village Ikhlas, has reported to police that his 17-year-old daughter Nimra Bibi, who is serving as a nurse at a private hospital, went for work on Saturday but did not return home.

When her uncle went to the hospital to inquire about her, the hospital staff informed them that she left the hospital earlier.

Pindigheb Police registered a case against the unknown abductor under Section 365-B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched a haunt to recover the abducted nurse.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Police Station Attock From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

5 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

6 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

6 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

7 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

7 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

20 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

20 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

20 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan