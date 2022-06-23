UrduPoint.com

Nursery's Owner Booked

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration registered a case against a nursery owner over the presence of dengue larvae in the premises.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said that health teams were conducting dengue larvae surveillance in the district on daily basis.

He said that the surveillance team found dengue larvae in the nursery and sealed the premises.

He warned shopkeepers and nursery owners to ensure cleanliness otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

