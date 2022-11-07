Nurses demand withdrawal of termination letters, show cause notices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :United Nurses Association Khyber Pakhtunkwha here on Monday demanded withdrawal of termination letters and show-cause notices issued by the administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) against protesting nurses.

The protest demonstration continued on fifth consecutive day inside the LRH for provision of risk allowance, critical care allowance for ICU nurses, and release of fifteen percent allowance of nurses under health card policy. They chanted slogans to stop disciplinary action against nurses by the administration of LRH.

They also criticized charging of heavy expenses under the head of electricity and room rent in the hostel.