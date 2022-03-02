Nurses, paramedics got guard of honor for their services during pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, a guard of honor was presented to the nurses and paramedical staff here at the lawn of Deputy Commissioner Office Bahawalpur on Wednesday for their services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Khichi, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Tanveer Shah, and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said the role of nurses remained very significant during the pandemic. For honoring the services of nurses and paramedical staff, a well-armed contingent of Punjab Police, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defense volunteers presented a guard of honor.

The national anthem was also sung before the ceremony.