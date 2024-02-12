Open Menu

Nurses Plays Important Role In Care, Treatment Of Patients :MS

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Medical Superintendent of University Hospital Hyderabad /Jamshoro Munir Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that the role of nurses in the care and treatment of patients in any hospital was important, they provide medicines to patients on time and other treatment is impossible without them.

Addressing at the ceremony in honor of senior staff who performed duties during general elections, he said it was an appreciable and commendable act to diligently perform the duties under the direction of the district administration in the election.

Dr. Muneer Ahmed Sheikh further said that we have appointed senior and competent staff nurses on the instructions of Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi to perform duties at various polling stations during the General Elections 2024 and the staff nurses have performed other duties including polling officers and presiding officers.

It is a matter of great pleasure that no complaint of irresponsibility or dereliction of duty has been received from anywhere, which is commendable, he added.

Dr. Muneer Ahmed Shaikh appreciated the spirit of patriotism of staff nurses in the recent general election. He said that if the staff of the hospital is ever needed for the sake of the country and for the execution of any national affairs, we will accept this responsibility with grace.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Muneer Ahmed Sheikh distributed cash prizes to the staff nurses who performed duty in the general election.

Dr. Mujibur Rahman Kallor, AMS Dr. Mohammad Ali Qaim Khani, AMS Dr. Ali Nawaz Abbasi, RMO General Dr. Aftab Hussain Phal , Senior Matron Qamar Al-Nisa and others were also present on the occasion.

APP/mwq

