Nurses Plays Important Role In Care, Treatment Of Patients :MS
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Medical Superintendent of University Hospital Hyderabad /Jamshoro Munir Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that the role of nurses in the care and treatment of patients in any hospital was important, they provide medicines to patients on time and other treatment is impossible without them.
Addressing at the ceremony in honor of senior staff who performed duties during general elections, he said it was an appreciable and commendable act to diligently perform the duties under the direction of the district administration in the election.
Dr. Muneer Ahmed Sheikh further said that we have appointed senior and competent staff nurses on the instructions of Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi to perform duties at various polling stations during the General Elections 2024 and the staff nurses have performed other duties including polling officers and presiding officers.
It is a matter of great pleasure that no complaint of irresponsibility or dereliction of duty has been received from anywhere, which is commendable, he added.
Dr. Muneer Ahmed Shaikh appreciated the spirit of patriotism of staff nurses in the recent general election. He said that if the staff of the hospital is ever needed for the sake of the country and for the execution of any national affairs, we will accept this responsibility with grace.
Medical Superintendent Dr. Muneer Ahmed Sheikh distributed cash prizes to the staff nurses who performed duty in the general election.
Dr. Mujibur Rahman Kallor, AMS Dr. Mohammad Ali Qaim Khani, AMS Dr. Ali Nawaz Abbasi, RMO General Dr. Aftab Hussain Phal , Senior Matron Qamar Al-Nisa and others were also present on the occasion.
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC to hear Bushra Bibi's plea on Tuesday2 minutes ago
-
Nine years old girl body found in village Ghora Bazran3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy meets Belarusian FM; discusses ways to boost bilateral ties3 minutes ago
-
Regional Head Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Larkana3 minutes ago
-
No accused can be arrested from courts' premises: IHC3 minutes ago
-
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections15 minutes ago
-
Best time for lemons cultivation is February, March23 minutes ago
-
Speakers of webinar emphasizes active role of women in science to foster economic prosperity23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews facilities at Pirwadhai bus stand23 minutes ago
-
LESCO upgrades website to solve complaints timely33 minutes ago
-
Level playing field enabled independent candidates to emerge as single largest group in general elec ..33 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice33 minutes ago