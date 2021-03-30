Nurses protest for acceptance of demands in peshawar

Scores of male and female nurses from across the province gathered near Provincial Assembly and staged a protest for acceptance of their demands under the banner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nurses Alliance here on Tuesday

The nurses demanded service structure and stoppage of deduction from salary in case of necessary leaves.

They said nurses should be allowed limited private medical practice and their Health Professional Allowance be fixed in accordance with their pay scale.

The nurses were also demanding an increase in internship seats from 100 to 1000 and a stipend of at least Rs 50000 for internship courses.

They also demanded legislation in MTI hospitals for the nurses.