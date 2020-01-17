UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nurses' Role Commendable For Services To Humanity: Rector Foundation University

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

Nurses' role commendable for services to humanity: Rector Foundation University

Rector Foundation University, Maj. Gen.(R) Changiz Dil Khan Friday said that nursing staff were rendering meritorious services for the cause of humanity and their role in health care delivery system was commendable

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Rector Foundation University, Maj. Gen.(R) Changiz Dil Khan Friday said that nursing staff were rendering meritorious services for the cause of humanity and their role in health care delivery system was commendable.

He stated this while addressing oath taking ceremony at the University campus here. Director Foundation University Islamabad Campus, Maj. Gen (R) Javed Khaliq Ansari and faculty members attended the ceremony. Principal Nursing Yasmeen Sigo presented welcome address and highlighted the role of nursing staff.

Maj. Gen.(R) Changiz Dil Khan said that nursing staff were playing their role effectively in extending quality medical care services in both public and private sector medical institutions.

He said that there was dire need of qualified nurses in the country and abroad and adequate facilities of training were being provided in Pakistan to overcome the shortage of required nurses. He also appreciated the devoted spirit of nurses working in different hospitals and health centres.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Shortage

Recent Stories

Unity vital for early success of liberation strugg ..

23 seconds ago

U-21 Snooker Jr C'ship kicks off

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Additional Deputy Commissioner for devi ..

4 minutes ago

UK Treasury Expands Asset Freeze to Entire Hezboll ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish Court Sets Next Hearing in Russian Ambassa ..

4 minutes ago

More than 8 in 10 Black Americans Consider Trump a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.