Nurses' role commendable for services to humanity: Rector Foundation University

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Rector Foundation University, Maj. Gen.(R) Changiz Dil Khan Friday said that nursing staff were rendering meritorious services for the cause of humanity and their role in health care delivery system was commendable.

He stated this while addressing oath taking ceremony at the University campus here. Director Foundation University Islamabad Campus, Maj. Gen (R) Javed Khaliq Ansari and faculty members attended the ceremony. Principal Nursing Yasmeen Sigo presented welcome address and highlighted the role of nursing staff.

Maj. Gen.(R) Changiz Dil Khan said that nursing staff were playing their role effectively in extending quality medical care services in both public and private sector medical institutions.

He said that there was dire need of qualified nurses in the country and abroad and adequate facilities of training were being provided in Pakistan to overcome the shortage of required nurses. He also appreciated the devoted spirit of nurses working in different hospitals and health centres.