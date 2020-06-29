UrduPoint.com
Nurses Serving At Dedicated Centers For COVID-19 Patients Seek Regularization

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:53 PM

Nurses serving at dedicated centers for COVID-19 patients seek regularization

Some 2382 nurses deputed at COVID-19 management facilities including field hospitals, isolation centers, sample collection points, high dependency units scattered across the province have sought their immediate regularization in the provincial health department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Some 2382 nurses deputed at COVID-19 management facilities including field hospitals, isolation centers, sample collection points, high dependency units scattered across the province have sought their immediate regularization in the provincial health department.

These trained personnel claiming to have qualified the required test conducted by Sindh Service Commission talking to reporters here Monday at Karachi Press Club, soon after the COVID-19 pandemic, they were assigned special responsibilities with the promise that shall be regularized in due course of time.

Basharat Ellahi representing these personnel said the nurses realizing intensity of the situation had been serving the infected patients, against high risks to themselves and their respective families with the hope that would be duly accommodated in the department.

