Nurses stage protest over disruption of electricity

Dozens of students of the Nursing School at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) staged a protest on Thursday over disruption of electricity in the nursing hostel for the last three days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Dozens of students of the Nursing School at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) staged a protest on Thursday over disruption of electricity in the nursing hostel for the last three days.

The student nurses came out of the school and gathered outside the BBH and raised slogans to provide water and electricity in their hostel.

Later, they end their protest peacefully as administration ensured them that their issues would be resolved soon.