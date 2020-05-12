Nurses stage sit-in for acceptance of their demands

Nurses from different public sector hospitals of the province, responding to a call given to them by Young Nurses Association - Sindh, here on Tuesday staged a sit-in drawing public attention towards their vulnerability against novel coronavirus disease - 19 (COVID-19) as well as other health hazards in line of their professional obligations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Nurses from different public sector hospitals of the province, responding to a call given to them by Young Nurses Association - Sindh, here on Tuesday staged a sit-in drawing public attention towards their vulnerability against novel coronavirus disease - 19 (COVID-19) as well as other health hazards in line of their professional obligations.

Since morning of the day being celebrated as International Nurses Day 2020 a sizable number of both men and women nurses were witnessed gathered in front of Karachi Press Club, holding placards inscribed with their demands for mandatory provision for personal protection equipments (PPEs), immediate release of health risk allowance and health professional allowance.for each and every nurse associated with government run healthcare facilities across the province.

The nurses duly maintaining the basic principle of physical distancing at the site of sit-in, told APP that their protest would continue, not only at Karachi but also in other parts of the province, till acceptance of their demands which also encompass announcement of fresh service structure in accordance to fourth tier agreed upon by the provincial government and the elected representatives of the nursing community.

It was alleged that authorities have resorted to forced transfers and other stern but unauthorized measures to pressurize the office bearers of the association as well as workers raising their voice against rampant discrepancies in particular context of their right to safety while attending COVID - 19 patients as well as those suffering from other contagious diseases.

Provincial government, they complained has not been able to adequately comply with safe and adequate standards required for disposal of varied categories of waste generated at its health centers, nor steps are being taken to ensure proper segregation of used material that do emerge as lethal source of infection.

Acknowledging that they as nurses, paramedics, technicians also have their role in abiding by the basic principles of safe handling of medical/surgical tools and their dispensation, Amina Fatema from Government Sindh Hospital - Ibrahim Hyderi said strong political will on part of authorities to get the law implemented is critically needed.

The protestors reiterated that their presence at the Karachi Press Club was a desperate attempt to compel authorities realize intensity of the situation as many of their colleagues in realization of their professional duty have contracted COVID- 19 and some of them have even lost their lives while little attention is being paid towards their protection at their respective work places.

In reply to a question Azim from SGH - Thatta said situation for sanitary workers is far beyond satisfactory adding that since a majority of them are on contract basis with little chance of being regularize hence they are reluctant to raise their voice and share their grievances.

Reminding that they being the front line workers to counter the global pandemic the protestors regretted that not only little respect is being extended to the low paid workers attending the infected patients without any reluctance, but absolute indifference was registered in enhancing their professional capacities towards towards their personal safety and consequently that of their respective families and community.

