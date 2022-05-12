UrduPoint.com

Nurses Termed Backbone Of Medical Profession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Nurses are backbone of medical profession and no one can deny their importance, said Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor, Dr. Rana Altaf

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with 'World Nurses Day' at Nishtar Nursing College here on Thursday, he stated that the dream of meeting modern trends of cure would not be possible without their (nurses) active participation.

He paid tributes to the nursing staff for their services and ensured resolving their problems on priority.

Principal Nishtar College of Nursing, Tahira Perveen, Deputy Nursing Superintendent Safia, sister Sumera and others were also present at the event.

Later, a cake cutting ceremony was also held.

Earlier, cakes were also cut in different departments in connection with the day.

