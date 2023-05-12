Nurses termed backbone of medicines

The role played by staff nurses for ailing humanity was extolled in a ceremony held in connection with International Nurses Day under the auspices of Nishtar Nursing College at Hayat Zafar Auditorium here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The role played by staff nurses for ailing humanity was extolled in a ceremony held in connection with International Nurses Day under the auspices of Nishtar Nursing College at Hayat Zafar Auditorium here on Friday.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Pro VC, Dr Mahnaz Khakwani, was the chief guest whereas former DG Nursing, Shahnaz Quyyam, Saleema Gulzar, Lubna Ghazal and a large number of nurses from across South Punjab were in attendance.

The speakers paid tributes to the nurses for their services rendered for patients suffering from different diseases.

They said the role played by them in medicines was highly appreciable.

Dr Mahnaz Khakwani stated that staff nurses were backbone of filed of medicines adding that hardwork and toil put in by them was highly laudable.