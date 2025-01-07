Open Menu

Nurses Urged To Equip Themselves With Latest Health Techniques

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Nurses urged to equip themselves with latest health techniques

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Director General Nursing Punjab Tahira Shahid has announced launching of Bachelor of Science in Nursing (POST-RN), specialization in pediatrics and gynae and obstetrics classes besides establishment of examination center for LHVs at Nursing College Attock.

She expressed these views during her surprise visit to the college on Monday.

Controller Nursing Examination board Punjab Tanzeela Ijaz and other officials of Directorate Nursing Lahore were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, she also gives nod to the provision of funds for the water supply of the nursing hostel and the renovation of the staff quarters.

Addressing the student nureses, she urged the under training nursing students to equip themselves with latest health techniques serve suffering humanity in a better way.

Earlier, Tahira Shahid visited different departments and classes of the college, interacted with the trainee nurses and LHVs and got information about the facilities provided to them.

On this occasion the DG Nursing lauded the role college faculty played for achieving hundred percent results in the recent annual examination of nurses and hoped that the same standard will be maintained in the future as well.

