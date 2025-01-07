Nurses urged to stay updated with latest health techniques: DG Nursing

Director General Nursing Punjab, Tahira Shahid, emphasized the importance of nurses equipping themselves with the latest health techniques to better serve humanity

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Director General Nursing Punjab, Tahira Shahid, emphasized the importance of nurses equipping themselves with the latest health techniques to better serve humanity.

She made these remarks during a surprise visit to the Nursing College Attock on Monday.

Tahira announced the launch of new programs, including Bachelor of Science in Nursing (POST-RN) and specialization classes in pediatrics and gynae and obstetrics.

The DG also approved funds for upgrading the nursing hostel's water supply and renovating the staff quarters.

During her visit, She interacted with trainee nurses and LHVs, gathering insights into the facilities provided to them.

She commended the college faculty for achieving a 100% pass rate in the recent annual nursing examination and expressed hope that this standard would be maintained in the future.

Tahira Shahid's visit underscores the administration's commitment to enhancing nursing education and healthcare services in the region.

