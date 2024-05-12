Nursing Backbone Of Health System, Says Health Minister On Nurses Day
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that nursing is backbone of the health system.
In his message on the International Nurses Day, while paying tribute to the services of nurses all-over the world, he said the government was trying to improve the nursing sector on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He said the government wanted to bring reforms in nursing sector of Punjab.
The minister said that nurses would be given courses according to modern requirements as "we want to take the quality of nursing sector of Punjab to the international level".
