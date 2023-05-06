Nursing College head meets PGMI principal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Principal of Nursing College, Lahore General Hospital (LGH), Maimuna Sattar met Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar here on Saturday and discussed professional matters.

The PGMI principal informed the new appointee about the policy and measures being taken to maintain a patient-friendly environment in the hospital.

Maimuna Sattar assured Professor Al-Fareed Zafar that she would try her best to act according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Institute.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr. Laila Shafiq, nursing instructors, Dr. Abdul Aziz and others were also present.