Nursing College LGH Holds Kashmir Solidarity Day Rally

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Nursing College of Ameer Uddin Medical College, Lahore General Hospital (LGH), organized a rally to express support for the Kashmiri people.

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from faculty members and nursing students, who carried placards advocating for Kashmir’s freedom and condemning Indian suppression.

The participants chanted slogans such as "We will hold Kashmir" and "Kashmir will become Pakistan," while forming human chains as a symbol of solidarity.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Rubina Inam emphasized that Kashmir is the "jugular vein of Pakistan"and reaffirmed unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for their right to self-determination.

She condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir, stating that India continues to defy international resolutions and norms. She also highlighted that the brutal oppression of Kashmiris stands in stark contrast to India's claims of secularism.

Principal Inam further noted that, under the directives of Principal LGH, Professor Dr. M. Al-Fareed Zafar, the medical staff also joined in protest, reinforcing the message that the people of Pakistan have always stood—and will continue to stand—alongside their Kashmiri brethren.

