Nursing Community Paid Glowing Tributes On Int'l Nurses Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A colorful event to commemorate the International Nurses Day, was held here on Saturday with an aim to pay tributes to the nursing community for their invaluable services to the humanity with a resolve to give due status to the nursing community in the society. The ceremony was jointly organized by Pakistan Youth League, with Al-Syed hospital and Pearl welfare organization.

During ceremony, speakers paid glowing tributes to nurses community attributing the nurses as the backbone of health institutions as holistic healthcare could not be given or properly managed in the absence of trained and skilled nurses.

They mentioned that the inclusion of 10 Pakistani women in the World Health Organization's list of the world's 100 best nurses and midwifery leaders was a global recognition of their services.

Terming nurses an icon of great service to humanity, the speakers said that the nurses in Pakistan for their excellent services were a golden and proud chapter of history. They paid tribute to those associated with the field of nursing in Pakistan and the world over and said that during the pandemic of coronavirus, the nurses along with doctors rendered invaluable services in the health sector.

