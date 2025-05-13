Nursing Day Celebrated At IUB
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The College of Nursing at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a
ceremony to commemorate the International Nursing Day, highlighting the vital contributions
of nurses worldwide.
The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, Dean of the Faculty
of Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Lodhran Dr Muhammad Aurangzaib, Principal of the Nursing College Dr Farhan Mukhtar, faculty members, and students.
Speaking as the chief guest, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran emphasized the significance
of this day as an opportunity to honor the selfless dedication of nurses who provide essential
healthcare services globally.
The vice chancellor appreciated the leadership of Principal Dr Farhan Mukhtar who oversees
programmes such as BS Nursing, Post RN, and MS Nursing at the University College of Nursing,
emphasizing the institution’s commitment to excellence in nursing education.
