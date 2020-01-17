'Nursing magazine to be new chapter in medical education'

(@FahadShabbir)

Director General Nursing Punjab Ms Kausar Parveen has said that the launching of the magazine for nurses will add a new chapter in medical education which will enable the higher education students to take up new techniques and innovative changes in the medical world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Nursing Punjab Ms Kausar Parveen has said that the launching of the magazine for nurses will add a new chapter in medical education which will enable the higher education students to take up new techniques and innovative changes in the medical world.

While the researchers, senior doctors and professors' experiences will also benefit them sitting at home.

Paying tribute to Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfreed Zafar, DG Nursing Punjab said the decision to launch the Medical Journal for the first time at the state level was his professional competence and keen interest.