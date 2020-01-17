UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Nursing Magazine To Be New Chapter In Medical Education'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

'Nursing magazine to be new chapter in medical education'

Director General Nursing Punjab Ms Kausar Parveen has said that the launching of the magazine for nurses will add a new chapter in medical education which will enable the higher education students to take up new techniques and innovative changes in the medical world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Nursing Punjab Ms Kausar Parveen has said that the launching of the magazine for nurses will add a new chapter in medical education which will enable the higher education students to take up new techniques and innovative changes in the medical world.

While the researchers, senior doctors and professors' experiences will also benefit them sitting at home.

Paying tribute to Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfreed Zafar, DG Nursing Punjab said the decision to launch the Medical Journal for the first time at the state level was his professional competence and keen interest.

Related Topics

Lahore World Education Punjab

Recent Stories

One dead, dozens injured at India bull-taming fest ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to attend Libya peace conference

2 minutes ago

RDIF Invested, Jointly With Partners, $5.94Bln in ..

2 minutes ago

Title, not invincible tag, the most important goal ..

2 minutes ago

Train stopover at Samba railway station

6 minutes ago

80% public awareness on 'Climate Change' reached i ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.