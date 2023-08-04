Open Menu

Nursing Staff Directed To Adhere To Uniforms During Duty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Nursing staff directed to adhere to uniforms during duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Health Directorate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed all the hospital directors, medical superintendents and district health officers to ensure strict observance of uniforms by nursing staff during duty hours.

The Additional Director General (ADG) of the Health Directorate took notice of the issue and said uniform is the identity of the nursing staff and they should wear it during duty hours, said a letter issued here Friday.

The ADG warned that disciplinary action would be taken against those who would violate the dress code, adding that a white Kameez and Shalwar or white shirt and paint with white socks and black shoes was a mandatory uniform for the nursing staff.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All

Recent Stories

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

6 minutes ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

30 minutes ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

44 minutes ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

45 minutes ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

45 minutes ago
 IHC sets aside Thoshakhana verdict against Imran K ..

IHC sets aside Thoshakhana verdict against Imran Khan

1 hour ago
IRENA publishes report on establishing circular st ..

IRENA publishes report on establishing circular steel sector during G20 minister ..

2 hours ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releas ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releasing PCGA cotton data for Augus ..

3 hours ago
 NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

4 hours ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan