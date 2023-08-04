Nursing staff directed to adhere to uniforms during duty

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Health Directorate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed all the hospital directors, medical superintendents and district health officers to ensure strict observance of uniforms by nursing staff during duty hours.

The Additional Director General (ADG) of the Health Directorate took notice of the issue and said uniform is the identity of the nursing staff and they should wear it during duty hours, said a letter issued here Friday.

The ADG warned that disciplinary action would be taken against those who would violate the dress code, adding that a white Kameez and Shalwar or white shirt and paint with white socks and black shoes was a mandatory uniform for the nursing staff.