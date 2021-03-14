Nursing staff of GKMC demands allotment of residential quarters

Nursing Staff of Gajju Khan Medcial College (GKMC) Saturday protested against unavailability of residential space in newly constructed building of the college and demanded of administration to allot them quarters

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Nursing Staff of Gajju Khan Medcial College (GKMC) Saturday protested against unavailability of residential space in newly constructed building of the college and demanded of administration to allot them quarters.

Holding placards, protestors said nursing staff was assured of allotment in newly constructed residential area but on the contrary medical students were given quarters.

They said that nursing staff is working on the frontline in fighting corona and rendered matchless sacrifices to save precious lives during pandemic. They urged authorities to consider efforts of nursing staff and give them residential quarters in newly constructed residential area.