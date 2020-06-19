Nursing staff protest for salaries, regularization

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The nursing staff appointed through commission held a protest on Friday for release of three months' salaries and regularization of their services.

Mir Khan Janjhi, Dileep Kumar, Rasool Bukhsh Rahimoon and Munawar while addressing the protest said nursing staff was performing duties in the dangerous situation of coronavirus while some staffers had laid their lives in the line of duty.

They demanded the provincial government to release overdue salaries of three months, issue notification of regularization and meet other valid demands.