Nursing student killed in road accident

A nursing student was killed and his brother was injured in a road accident at the intersection in Jamshoro district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A nursing student was killed and his brother was injured in a road accident at the intersection in Jamshoro district on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased 19 years old Abdul Rehman son of Masood Charan and his brother 18 years old Amanullah Charan were hit by a car while crossing the road.

The driver escaped along with the vehicle after the incident.

The police said Charan died on the spot while his brother was earlier shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Jamshoro and later to LUH Hyderabad.

The police informed that the postmortem of the deceased was performed at LUH Jamshoro.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

The two brothers were coming from their village Tharu Shah in Noshehro Feroze district to Jamshoro.