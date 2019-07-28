Nursing Superintendents directed to remain vigilant

(@imziishan)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) Director General Nursing Punjab Ms. Kausar Parveen has directed all the Nursing Superintendents to remain vigilant and ensure strict compliance on the rules and regulations prescribed to be followed by staff nurses in public sector hospitals.

She added that there should be no compromise on discipline, timings and non use of mobile phones during official working hours.In an official circular sent to every hospital stating that Nursing Superintendents should not sent the report of all is well and visit her in each department to check on the spot situation.

DGN Ms. Kausar Parveen has further directed that we should remain ready to deliver as per health policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which full attention to be given to each and every patient.