Nursing week ceremonies open on international nursing day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Nursing week ceremonies began at a private hospital here Friday in line with international nurses day being celebrated all over the world on Friday.

Yasir Buchcha, the CEO of the private hospital cut the cake to open the week-long ceremonies during which different sessions would be held for nurses' capacity enhancement and distribution of prizes, souvenirs and certificates among them to acknowledge their services.

Chief Operating Officer Abdul Ghaffar Ansari, CMO Dr. Kamran Babar, deputy chief financial officer Muhammad Adnan, Rao Kamran, Kamran Hayat, Shahzad Gilani, Dr. Wasee, Alam, Dr Bilal Asghar, other doctors besides nurses attended the ceremony.