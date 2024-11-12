Open Menu

Nurturing Of Orphaned Into Respectable Citizens Societal Responsibility: Governor Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday emphasized that the nurturing and development of orphaned children into respectable citizens is a shared societal responsibility.

He said this during a special event organized at the Governor's House under the auspices of Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD).

Sajid Ali Chatha, the Director of the program, briefed the Governor about HHRD's nationwide initiative, which supports the education and welfare of 10,000 orphan children across Pakistan.

During the event, Governor Kundi distributed awards to orphaned students who had shown outstanding performance in various board exams and other academic achievements.

Governor Kundi praised HHRD for its efforts in providing education, healthcare, and food for orphaned children.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the organization for its invaluable contribution to the community.

"Orphaned children deserve more attention and affection from society," the Governor said. "It fills me with immense joy to see these children excelling in their studies," he added.

The Governor also assured the children that they should consider the Governor's House their second home and that they should never feel alone or neglected.

"You children should never feel deprived or isolated," Governor Kundi concluded. "You are not alone, and I am here as your guardian."

Meanwhile, delegation from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association, led by renowned footballer Shahid Shinwari, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The meeting focused on the promotion of sports, youth welfare, and the organization of provincial-level sporting events.

The Governor welcomed the delegation and emphasized the importance of sports, highlighting their positive impact on both the physical and mental health of youth.

He acknowledged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to a wealth of untapped talent and stressed that providing suitable platforms for these young athletes is a key priority for the government.

The Governor said that promoting sports will not only channel the energy of youth in a positive direction but will also help develop their self-confidence and competitive skills.

He expressed his commitment to further invigorating sports activities across the province and assured the delegation that the government would provide full support for hosting and organizing various sports competitions.

