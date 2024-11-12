Nurturing Of Orphaned Into Respectable Citizens Societal Responsibility: Governor Kundi
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday emphasized that the nurturing and development of orphaned children into respectable citizens is a shared societal responsibility.
He said this during a special event organized at the Governor's House under the auspices of Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD).
Sajid Ali Chatha, the Director of the program, briefed the Governor about HHRD's nationwide initiative, which supports the education and welfare of 10,000 orphan children across Pakistan.
During the event, Governor Kundi distributed awards to orphaned students who had shown outstanding performance in various board exams and other academic achievements.
Governor Kundi praised HHRD for its efforts in providing education, healthcare, and food for orphaned children.
He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the organization for its invaluable contribution to the community.
"Orphaned children deserve more attention and affection from society," the Governor said. "It fills me with immense joy to see these children excelling in their studies," he added.
The Governor also assured the children that they should consider the Governor's House their second home and that they should never feel alone or neglected.
"You children should never feel deprived or isolated," Governor Kundi concluded. "You are not alone, and I am here as your guardian."
Meanwhile, delegation from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association, led by renowned footballer Shahid Shinwari, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.
The meeting focused on the promotion of sports, youth welfare, and the organization of provincial-level sporting events.
The Governor welcomed the delegation and emphasized the importance of sports, highlighting their positive impact on both the physical and mental health of youth.
He acknowledged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to a wealth of untapped talent and stressed that providing suitable platforms for these young athletes is a key priority for the government.
The Governor said that promoting sports will not only channel the energy of youth in a positive direction but will also help develop their self-confidence and competitive skills.
He expressed his commitment to further invigorating sports activities across the province and assured the delegation that the government would provide full support for hosting and organizing various sports competitions.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan moving towards economic stability: Governor Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Women's role imperative for country development: Rana Mashhood2 minutes ago
-
Motion to probe air condition gas-triggered explosions rejected in KP assembly2 minutes ago
-
Lok Mela provides glimpse into Gilgit-Baltistan rich heritage2 minutes ago
-
SALU students win Inter University volleyball championship11 minutes ago
-
Kundi for political cohesion to resolve long standing problems of KP11 minutes ago
-
BoG for early construction of parking plazas in Galliyat12 minutes ago
-
Advisor Ali announces key reforms in Health Department12 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of corruption reference against Parvez Elahi, others till Nov 2012 minutes ago
-
CDA chief urges faster progress on Serena Chowk, Jinnah Avenue Interchange Projects12 minutes ago
-
First ever female public library caters needs of readers; Saba12 minutes ago
-
Minister congratulates Dr Mampal Singh on promotion21 minutes ago