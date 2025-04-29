Open Menu

Nushki Tragedy; 24 Injured To Karachi For Treatment

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) On special instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, about 24 seriously injured people who suffered burns in the Nushki tragedy were shifted to Karachi by C-130 aircraft.

At least 17 patients were admitted to Liaquat National Hospital where the treatment of the injured people was started under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Hub Nisar Ahmed lango.

While Additional Deputy Commissioner Hub Ali Raza Khosa shifted 6 injured to Patel Hospital for treatment processes.

However, the incident was occurred in Noshki the other day as a truck loaded with oil parked near Truck Adha when it suddenly caught fire.

As a result, one people died and over 40 people received burn injuries.

