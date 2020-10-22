UrduPoint.com
Nusrat Bhutto A Symbol Of Courage: Bilawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:28 PM

Nusrat Bhutto a symbol of courage: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Mother of Democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a symbol of courage and valour and her struggle and sacrifices for the democracy will always be remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Mother of Democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a symbol of courage and valour and her struggle and sacrifices for the democracy will always be remembered.

Bilawal, in his message on eve of Begum Nusrat Bhutto's ninth death anniversary falling on Friday (October 23), said she had set aside her personal suffering and pains after the judicial assassination of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and united the democratic forces across Pakistan to challenge the dictatorial regime.

She played a dynamic role for the bright future of generations to come, he added.

Bilawal reiterated that the PPP would continue to work for the fulfillment of the mission of Begum Nusrat Bhutto for which she struggled and endured hardships.

