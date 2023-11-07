Open Menu

Nusrat Bhutto University Chalk Out A Program On Iqbal Day

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Nusrat Bhutto University chalk out a program on Iqbal Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women's University Sukkur in collaboration with Inter Global Huan Development Society (IGHDS) has chalked out a special program with reference to Iqbal Day which is going to be held today (9th November at 9:30 a.m.

) at its auditorium in a befitting manner and pay homage to the great poet who envisions the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar will be the Chief Guest on the occasion. He will deliver a keynote address on the idea of the national poet and philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal for a separate homeland.

