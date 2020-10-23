The ninth death anniversary of Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto was observed on Friday with renewed commitment to keep on struggling for the democracy's establishment

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The ninth death anniversary of Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto was observed on Friday with renewed commitment to keep on struggling for the democracy's establishment.

On this occasion Qura'an Khawani was held at the Bhutto House Naudero (Larkana).

Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Mazhar Ali Khan Junejo, Muhammad Saleem Soomro, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Nooruddin Abro, Mazhar Ali Junejo, Imran Jatoi, Muhammad Ibbrahim Khoso, Faryal Brohi, Dr Sakina Gaad, Basheeraan Mohil, Shabiraan Jokhio, Zubaida Soomro, Saira Katpar, Kalsoom Khatoon, PPP leaders and workers and its sisters organizations also participated in the Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani.

The participants recited the Holy Quran and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul of Nusrat Bhutto.

They also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and well being of Muslims.

The PPP leaders and workers also visited the grave of Nusrat Bhutto and laid the wreath and offered Fateha.

Meanwhile, Qura'an Khwani was also held at Al-Murtaza House Larkana, in connection with the 9th death anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto.