UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusrat Bhutto's Struggle For Democracy Is Unforgettable: Bilawal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Nusrat Bhutto's struggle for democracy is unforgettable: Bilawal

Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday paying tributes to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her anniversary, said that her struggle and sacrifices for the cause of democracy were unforgettable chapter of the history

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday paying tributes to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her anniversary, said that her struggle and sacrifices for the cause of democracy were unforgettable chapter of the history.

He said that Madar-e-Jamhoriat Nusrat Bhutto was a figure of courage and she gave value to the interest of the nation even when she lost her husband, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto made efforts to bring democratic forces on a single platform for the future generations.

'She led a historical movement against the dictatorship,' he said adding that she was the daughter-in-law of a Prime Minister, wife of a Prime Minister and she was a mother of the first female Prime Minister of the world.

The PPP Chairman said that Nusrat Bhutto was also a history maker. She lived in the hearts of Jialas.

'PPP will actively take ahead Nusrat Bhutto's mission until its completion,' he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Nusrat Bhutto Wife Dictator Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Kremlin on New START: We Need to Avoid Extra Condi ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Arts Council organized a function to pay h ..

16 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive in Khnewal from Oct 26

1 minute ago

DIG Traffic offers KCCI to partner in resolving tr ..

2 minutes ago

Wheat quota of two mills canceled over violations

2 minutes ago

105,000 complaints out of 114,000 resolved in ten ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.