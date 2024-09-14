Open Menu

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Unheard Recordings Revealed At Paris Premiere

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s unheard recordings revealed at Paris premiere

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) An evening dedicated to celebrating Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's music took place at an exclusive event at Silencio des Prés in Paris, where Nusrat's lost album, Chain of Light, featuring previously unreleased recordings from 1990, was unveiled.

According to a message received here, the premiere, hosted by Saiyna Bashir Studios in partnership with the British Council and Real World, honored Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's legacy and previewed Chain of Light.

The event also featured a glimpse into the upcoming documentary USTAD, a tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, set for release in 2025.

Zakir Thaver and Saiyna Bashir met with Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad to discuss the upcoming documentary.

Chain of Light features previously unheard recordings of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and his Qawwal party, produced at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in 1990. Chain of Light" contains four traditional Qawwalis included - Ya Allah Ya Rehman;- Aaj Sik Mitran Di;- Khabram Raseed Imshab;- Ya Ghaus Ya Meeran (UNRELEASED).

