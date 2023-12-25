Open Menu

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi Announces Retirement From Active Politics

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2023 | 03:29 PM

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from active politics

The politician says her family is her top priority and that she has now settled in Canada.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2023) Nasrat Sehar Abbasi, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Functional, has officially declared her retirement from active political engagement.

This official announcement marks a significant transition for Nasrat Sehar Abbasi, and her retirement from active politics is expected to leave an impact on the political landscape.

During her tenure as a member of the Sindh Assembly, spanning three consecutive terms from 2002 to 2018 under the banner of the Muslim League Functional, Nasrat Sehar Abbasi consistently held a leading role as a woman participant in the assembly's proceedings.

Recognizing her influential position in the opposition, where she actively addressed public concerns, exposed instances of corruption, brought attention to fraudulent appointments, and advocated for women's issues, Nasrat Sehar Abbasi expressed appreciation for the opportunities to serve in the Sindh Assembly.

