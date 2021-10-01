Nusrat Shehbaz indicted in money-laundering case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Friday indicted Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz in a money-laundering case.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 18 and summoned two witnesses of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to record their statements.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk conducted the money laundering case hearing. Hamza Shehbaz and others appeared before the court and got their attendance marked, while the council submitted application on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif for exemption from personal appearance for one day on Friday and informed the court that the accused could not appear before the court due to his backache after he slipped on the stairs of the house.

The court accepted the application of Shehbaz Sharif and granted exemption for personal appearance for one day.

In this reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz of laundering money and owning assets beyond his known sources of income.