UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusrat Shehbaz, Wife Of Shehbaz Sharif, Declared Proclaimed Offender

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:19 PM

Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif, declared proclaimed offender

The court observes that 30-day deadline given to Nusrat Shehbaz to appear before it has expired in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2020) An Accountability Court declared Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz as proclaimed offender in money laundering case.

As the proceedings commenced, the accountability court judge observed that 30-day deadline for Nusrat Shehbaz—the wife of Shehbaz Sharif to appear before the court expired.

Accused is required to present arguments on testimonies of National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) witnesses by themselves now.

Earlier, NAB had presented its three-witnesses before the court for testimonies. Hamza, Shehbaz Sharif indicted in money laundering reference.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamz Shehbaz on Nov 11 were indicted in money laundering reference by accountability court. All the accused in the case pleaded not guilty.

Shehbaz Sharif while turning down allegations of the anti-graft watchdog stated that he was being politically victimized.

Approver Yasir recorded statement against Shehbaz Sharif family in money laundering case.

The approved testified that he was directed by CEO of Sharif family to turn the black money worth Rs 600m into white.

Chief financial officer (CFO) had told to use bank account of Mushtaq and Company for telegraphic transfer (TT), he added.

NAB on Sept 28 had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the plea, during which Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer presented his arguments.

Counsel of PML-N President argued that Shehbaz Sharif saved over Rs1,000 billion of national exchequer and never received his pay as a member of National Assembly.

No evidence was available against Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case and none of the witnesses accused PML-N leader of the ill practice, he added.

Earlier, accountability court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz and his daughter Rabia Imran over continuous absence in money laundering case.

The court directed Nusrat Shahbaz and Rabia Imran to attend the hearings at any cost.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking political revenge from PML-N leaders. I have always served the people of Punjab with sincerity, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Company Wife Bank Money Muslim Family All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

PDM leadership to meet in Islamabad today

30 minutes ago

Islamic Advisory Group Reiterates Commitment to Po ..

1 hour ago

Ali Usman and Rameez Aziz reprimanded

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 89 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

1 hour ago

Escape to Dubai this winter and enjoy a free hotel ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Gitex shows why UAE is the world’s fa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.