Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif, declared proclaimed offender

The court observes that 30-day deadline given to Nusrat Shehbaz to appear before it has expired in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2020) An Accountability Court declared Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz as proclaimed offender in money laundering case.

As the proceedings commenced, the accountability court judge observed that 30-day deadline for Nusrat Shehbaz—the wife of Shehbaz Sharif to appear before the court expired.

Accused is required to present arguments on testimonies of National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) witnesses by themselves now.

Earlier, NAB had presented its three-witnesses before the court for testimonies. Hamza, Shehbaz Sharif indicted in money laundering reference.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamz Shehbaz on Nov 11 were indicted in money laundering reference by accountability court. All the accused in the case pleaded not guilty.

Shehbaz Sharif while turning down allegations of the anti-graft watchdog stated that he was being politically victimized.

Approver Yasir recorded statement against Shehbaz Sharif family in money laundering case.

The approved testified that he was directed by CEO of Sharif family to turn the black money worth Rs 600m into white.

Chief financial officer (CFO) had told to use bank account of Mushtaq and Company for telegraphic transfer (TT), he added.

NAB on Sept 28 had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the plea, during which Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer presented his arguments.

Counsel of PML-N President argued that Shehbaz Sharif saved over Rs1,000 billion of national exchequer and never received his pay as a member of National Assembly.

No evidence was available against Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case and none of the witnesses accused PML-N leader of the ill practice, he added.

Earlier, accountability court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz and his daughter Rabia Imran over continuous absence in money laundering case.

The court directed Nusrat Shahbaz and Rabia Imran to attend the hearings at any cost.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking political revenge from PML-N leaders. I have always served the people of Punjab with sincerity, he added.